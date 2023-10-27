Biden Orders Attack On Iranian Targets In Syria

President Joe Biden ordered an attack last night against Iranian-backed militias in Syria, as airstrikes were conducted in the Eastern region of the country. This airstrike marks a drastic escalation of U.S. military involvement in the Middle East.

The airstrikes were reportedly ordered after these militias allegedly launched rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces based in the region. The strikes were carried out by two F-16 fighter jets in a city called Abu Kama, which is on the border of Syria and Iraq.

This is the first airstrike against Iranian-backed militias since March. If the Biden Administration is so fearful of Iran and the groups that they fund, then why would they award the Iranian government $6 Billion in aid?

The Biden Administration, full of people like former Secretary of State John Kerry, who orchestrated the infamous ‘Iran Deal’ back in 2015, have stoked the flames of chaos in Iran for years. Now, their failures are beginning to spin out of control.

Biden may have ordered an airstrike on a few militia groups, however, the airstrike would never have been necessary if his Administration and the individuals that inhabit it did not fund Iran to the tune of billions of dollars over the last decade.

The Democrat Party has created the problem of Iran. It is unquestionable that the Democrat’s proposed solution to the problem that they themselves have created will be to endanger American lives, and steal more taxpayer money to fund yet another war that serves no benefit whatsoever to the American people.

Too little, too late. The genie has left the bottle, and the Democrats unscrewed the lid.