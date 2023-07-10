Staffers both current and former to President Joe Biden have been reporting that he is prone to unleashing angry and intense outbursts at them. According to Axios, these staffers report that America’s oldest President ever will drop more profanity bombs on his staff than Obama dropped real bombs in the Middle East.

There are apparently no exceptions when it comes to who is fair game for Biden’s legendary temper. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she’s been on the receiving end of the president’s tirades, as has Biden Senate chief of staff Jeff Connaughton.

In fact, aides claim that if Biden doesn’t demean and belittle and insult you, then he does not actually respect you. Others will say that anybody who claims they’re being respected by a person who is demeaning and threatening them is actually in an abusive relationship and suffering from cognitive dissonance.

Still others will point to figures like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln as examples that true leaders get results from inspiring the people under them to do great things, not from threats and demeaning insults.

But as we know, aggression is common among elderly people suffering through the later stages of Alzheimer’s disease. As the Alzheimer’s Society states on their website, victims of the disease can have delusions and hallucinations that are confusing and frightening, causing the victims to respond aggressively.

Unfortunately, Corn Pop could not be reached for comment on this article.