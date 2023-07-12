Biden Says Russia Can End War by ‘Ceasing Inhumane Attacks on Russia’ (Video)

President Joe Biden has never been real swift with words, and everyone on that, everyone on all sides of the political aisle would agree.

The latest examples came during a press briefing about Russia’s attack on Ukraine, with Biden mixing up what he meant when talking about the war. At least, we think he mixed it up. Or maybe someone told him that Russia really attacked itself.

“Russia could end this war tomorrow by .. ceasing its inhumane attacks on Russia!” the president declared. “I mean by Russia on Ukraine.”

Basically, it seems the president lost focus on this important message before he was even able to finish his thought.

BIDEN: "Russia could end this war tomorrow by…ceasing its inhumane attacks on Russia! I mean by Russia on Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/Iio1tL4Akl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023 That’s not all Biden, 80, also struggled to follow the teleprompter when addressing NATO. It got so bad the message was completely indiscernible.

“Soon NATO will be the 32nd freestanding, have free, 30 free, 32 freestanding members!” Biden declared.

We think that means NATO will have 32 free standing members. Or maybe its 30. The president never really clarified.

Biden vs. teleprompter:



"Soon NATO will be the 32nd freestanding, have free, 30 free, 32 freestanding members!" pic.twitter.com/zsS75pvCqL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

All of this follows Biden’s fairly awkward stroll with Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda during a visit. That, of course, followed multiple other examples of the president seeming not all there to some.

Per our Troy Smith: “The most frightening moment of Biden’s visit to Lithuania came when the Lithuanian President literally had to instruct Biden to sit down, telling him to sign a document that was set up on a small desk.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda guides Biden around during this morning's arrival ceremony at the presidential palace pic.twitter.com/83n3HDhxCf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

For now, though, the focus should be on Russia. And according to the president, only it can stop the attack on itself.