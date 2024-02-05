Biden Skipping Super Bowl as Approval Rating Hits the Skids

The president wants to give Americans a break from politics.

Videos by Rare

Sounds strange coming from the biggest political figure in America. But that is the reason Joe Biden gave for not doing the usual presidential interview during the Super Bowl.

“We hope viewers enjoy watching what they tuned in for — the game,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement.

Now, there’s likely a reason that Biden is turning down the chance to speak to millions of Americans during an election year, and it likely has nothing to do with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs or Taylor Swift.

It’s more likely to be about what the polls are showing. And the idea that Biden’s handlers may not want to put him in front of a camera without a teleprompter.

Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to dip in a big way during an election year, the polls show. (YouTube)

Already, Biden’s numbers in the polls have been atrocious — so perhaps his team doesn’t want him to make things worse by, you know, addressing the nation.

A new NBC poll showed that Biden’s approval rating is at just 38 percent. Also, per Meet The Press, Donald Trump leads Biden by 5 percent in their poll — the largest lead for Trump over Biden in the show’s poll.

For more details on the clear decline of Biden’s approval and his shaky decision to avoid the Super Bowl, check out the video below: