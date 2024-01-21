Biden Slurs His Words, Starts Yelling During Mayors Winter Meeting (Video)

President Joe Biden gave a confusing, and quite frankly scary speech at the White House on Friday during the Mayors Winter Meeting at the White House. During the President’s speech, Biden could be seen screaming, slurring his words, and looking generally confused as ever.

Biden can be quoted as saying during one of his more egregious slurs of the speech, “I tell every young man that’s telling me, ‘I’m thinking of getting married. You have any advice?’ I said, ‘Yeah, pick a family with five sisters or more.”

BIDEN (slurring): "I tell every young man that's telling me, 'I'm thinking of getting married. You have any advice?' I said, 'Yeah, pick a family with five sisters or more.'" pic.twitter.com/IiEiqmIWnc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

Why isn’t anybody in Washington D.C. talking about the evident cognitive decline of our President? Are we really supposed to believe that this man is capable of performing the duties of the Office of President of the United States?

During another portion of his speech, Biden began to whisper, but then started screaming loudly into the microphone, jolting the crowd, who was obviously disturbed by the President’s uncontrolled volume. See a clip of Biden screaming at his guests below…

The man is NOT well. pic.twitter.com/k2zgdm7vyA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024