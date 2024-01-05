Biden TSA Director Arrested by US Customs and Border Patrol

Transportation Security Administration assistant federal security director Maxine McManaman has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on an outstanding warrant, per multiple reports.

McManaman’s warrant reportedly was posted by the St. Lucie County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office. The warrant claimed claimed McManaman and alleged accomplice Delroy Chambers Sr. exploited a relative suffering from dementia by falsifying documents in he relative’s name.

McManaman was arrested in Atlanta after touching down on an international flight, reports say

Fox News reported the following:

“The Florida authorities allege that the duo forged signatures on a quitclaim deed transferring ownership of a property in the relative’s name over to themselves.

“The relative whose property was transferred to McManaman and Chambers allegedly could not have signed the quitclaim deed, because the individual was found to have been in Atlanta on the date listed, according to police.

“Chambers was previously arrested on Dec. 20 in Port St. Lucie, charged with two counts of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, simple neglect and two counts of forgery. He eventually bonded out of jail.

“McManaman is facing a third-degree felony charge of forgery.”

Maxine McManaman reportedly has been employed by the TSA out of Atlanta since 2002. (Fox News)

She has been employed by TSA since 2002 and is currently on leave pending the investigation, per Fox News.

“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off duty,” a TSA spokesperson said in the statement to local outlet FOX 5 Atlanta.

The spokesperson added, “Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”