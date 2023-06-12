Biden Twitches, Creepily Stares At Baby Before Handler Pulls Him Away (Video)

President Joe Biden held an event in North Carolina at Fort Liberty on Friday. We reported on Biden’s visit to a local Community College before he made his way to Fort Liberty.

We showed video of President Biden having to be assisted off of the stage at the community college by a helper. See a clip of that moment below…

This same handler stepped in at Biden’s speech at Fort Liberty. In a strange and awkward moment, Biden put his hands out suddenly and shook. Just for an instant his whole body contorted.

Biden then looked disassociated, wandering around the stage. He looked around extremely quickly, locking eyes on a baby being held by a mother on stage.

Biden then began to shuffle towards the child, seeming as if he had no idea that he was on stage and that people around the world were watching him via broadcast.

It was at this moment, just steps away from the mother and child, that Biden’s handler stepped in to usher him away from the child. The exact same handler from the community college. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden is VERY confused after ending his speech pic.twitter.com/Paqp3dkWu7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

This President is beyond lost. Has the Biden Administration given him a new handler to make sure that Biden does not embarrass himself more than necessary?

It seems that this man’s job is to watch President Biden, and to assist him when he looks lost. Is this evidence that the Biden Administration is actively attempting to conceal Biden’s struggles prior to the 2024 Election?

It would appear so. It would appear that this President is incapable of delivering a simple speech without somebody telling him which way to walk.