Bidenomics Called a Massive ‘Bust’ by One Liberal Publication

The economy under Joe Biden is continuing to come under fire by not just Republicans, but Democrats too. That includes those who usually are vocal in their support.

As we relayed late last month, more than 78 percent of Americans polled said the economy is bad under the president, and that included 50 percent who identify as Democrats. That can be bad news for Biden in 2024, as the economy is generally the biggest factor when it comes to presidential elections.

And the fact Biden is not being backed by those who generally support him might spells trouble. Even The New Yorker, known as a left-leaning publication, was extremely critical.

Here is what Susan B. Glasser wrote:

Bidenomics, at least as a political slogan, is a bust. The concept grew out of a classic Washington lament: We’ve done so much—if only the voters knew about it, surely we’d get credit. The experiment, however, has not worked. When I first wrote about Biden’s feel-good tour, in August, Biden had the lowest average approval ratings of any President since Jimmy Carter.

“Today, they’re even worse: 38.2 per cent approve, 54.8 per cent disapprove. Hard as it may be for many to believe, Donald Trump currently has higher favorable and lower unfavorable ratings than Biden. In many recent polls, including surveys of the handful of battleground states that are likely to decide next year’s election, Biden is losing to Trump.

“At best, Biden is now fighting Trump to a draw. The economy is polling as a vulnerability for Biden, not a strength. (Sample recent headline: ‘Voters Aren’t Believing in Bidenomics.’) If the goal of the Bidenomics campaign was to make Americans feel good about the President’s economic record, well, they don’t feel good.”

In other words, presidents and other politicians may try to turn your eyes elsewhere and get Americans to focus on other issues, but the economy doesn’t lie. People know what they are seeing. And in the case of Joe Biden, that may spell trouble.

President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. (Getty)