Biden’s Age, Handling of Economy Viewed as His Biggest Hurdles in 2024 Election

Joe Biden, 81, can’t really do much about his age. But that is viewed as a negative when it comes to his chances in the 2024 presidential election.

Of course, that’s just part of the issue among voters. For most, the concern is the economy — and that’s a concern that is shared by Republicans and Democrats alike, multiple polls show.

The belief seems to be, forget age, but Biden can’t salvage the economy, either. Not by November when the election takes place.

Some will tell you that Biden’s economy may not be as horrible as everyone is making it out to be. But when it comes to elections, perception is generally reality. And that perception is not favorable for the current administration.

President Joe Biden addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on September 19 in New York City. (Getty)

As relayed by WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee:

President Biden faces two big headwinds as he enters battleground Wisconsin Wednesday — concerns about his age and ongoing worries about his handling of the economy. There’s not much the oldest elected U.S. President can do to change the former — Biden turned 81 last month. But he still has time to change voters’ perception about the economy as he seeks re-election in 2024.

Democrats will likely stay silent on the economy under Biden. But Republicans sure won’t.

“He should get out of his ‘bubble’ and talk to people here who have suffered 17% + inflation “, said Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Does Biden stand a chance in the next election? Perhaps. But he has too massive obstacles to overcome — one is reality, the other is perceived as reality, and the latter may be even worse for him.