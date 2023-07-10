Bigfoot Hunter Claudia Ackley Found Dead in Home

A woman who devoted her life to tracking bigfoot and proving that the large, still-mythical creature is real has died.

Claudia Ackley, 51, was found dead at her Tennessee home over the weekend, her partner Ed Brown said, via The Independent. It is believed she suffered a heart attack.

Ackley recently sued the California Park Service to prove Bigfoot’s existed, claiming to have seen it more than 100 times in 2018. The park service countered that what Ackley actually saw was a bear.

“I swear to God, on my life, we ran into a Sasquatch,” she said in footage that was reviewed by an official from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. That official concluded that it was a bear, and not a Sasquatch.

Ackley is survived by two daughters, one of which was supposedly with her for the video she turned over to the department of fish and wildlife.

“My daughters have seen bears. They’re not scared by bears,” she said at the time, via the Daily Mail.

Brown said Ackley’s mission was to get others to take Bigfoot’s existence seriously.

“Her lawsuit’s goal was to force the state of California and the fish and wildlife authority to take sightings seriously and investigate them properly, rather than just say, ‘It was a bear,’” he told the US Sun. “The goal was to get them to do real investigation and research.

“Right up until the very end, she believed in what she saw and she wanted to help other people who had experienced something similar. The community — regardless of anyone’s views — has lost someone who was willing to stand up and fight for their beliefs. The Bigfoot community lost a soldier.”

Brown added that Ackley wasn’t alone in her Bigfoot beliefs.

“She spoke to hundreds of people who had seen similar sightings to her from all over the country and some from other parts of the world,” he said. “She was on the phone literally all the time, talking to people about Bigfoot or watching videos of Bigfoot.”