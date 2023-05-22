Billionaire Jeff Bezos Engaged To Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez After Proposal On Superyacht

Billionaire Jeff Bezos proposed to his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez today on his superyacht in the Mediterranean Sea. Sanchez and Bezos have been reportedly dating for several years, being exposed by the National Enquirer in 2019.

Daily Mail reports on the engagement…

It’s official. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged.

Launching their lives together, the Amazon boss has popped the question to his Emmy Award winning journalist girlfriend on board his $500million superyacht, sources tell DailyMail.com.

The couple was seen kissing and canoodling on board ‘Koru’ across the weekend, while Sanchez, 53, struggled to conceal the rock the size of a Balearic Island that glinted on her ring finger – sparkling proof that she said, ‘Yes.’

The newly minted fiancées were pictured off the coast of Cannes, where they are enjoying a Mediterranean odyssey and the inaugural voyage of Bezos’s half a billion-dollar superyacht.

At 417 ft long and 230ft tall, Koru is one of the world’s largest sailing yachts complete with 250 ft support vessel that boasts its own helipad.

The pair flew into Europe by private jet and were first seen on the deck of the superyacht last weekend.

Never knowingly understated, the man who built his own space rocket, gave a less than subtle clue that this voyage would be all about Sanchez, as Bezos, 59, commissioned a curvaceous figurehead for the boat’s prow.

It is unclear when the gold burnished, polished wood sculpture became part of the vessel’s design, but the yacht was commissioned in 2018, a year before Bezos and Sanchez’s affair was exposed by the National Enquirer in a flurry of scandal that ended both their marriages.

