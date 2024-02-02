Billy Joel Drops Brand New Song At 74

Legendary musician and singer, the good old Billy Joel, at the young age of 74 dropped his new original song “Turn the Lights Back On.”

For 17 years, Billy Joel fans have been wondering, asking themselves if the legendary Billy Joel will ever produce another song again? After waiting ‘for the longest time’ our ‘piano man’ has finally dropped a new song.

According to People, Billy Joel explained that the song is both a message to his loyal fans and at the same time, is a love ballad. Billy Joel wrote the song with the help of Wayne Hector and Arthur Bacon. The song was produced by Freddie Wexler. It’s reported that Billy Joel will perform the song at the Grammys.

Even though Billy Joel said that he had retired from songwriting back in the 1990s, it appears he has changed his mind. He says: “The thing was, I put a lot of work into River of Dreams and it was as if the business had left me behind because there are substantial songs on that album that never went anywhere.” He continued: “so I said, what’s the point of putting myself through writing and recording if it doesn’t mean what it supposed to mean out there in the world?”

During this time in his life, Billy Joel decided that he would never become as good as he wanted to be. He said: “I couldn’t be as good as I wanted at that was driving me crazy. I was driving my loved ones crazy. I thought, this is ridiculous. So I stopped.” He said all this even though he is responsible for some of the most well-liked music ever written. It goes without saying that songs like “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “It’s Still Rock ‘n’ Roll To Me,” “Uptown Girl,” and so much more of his music has been extremely influential.

In the end Billy Joel shared about his lifetime of music making: “it’s really about the creative process that’s important to me, not about having records on the charts or selling a lot of recordings. I’m learning all the time and you never stop learning. That’s what’s good about the writing process you always learn something new whenever you create.”