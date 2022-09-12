Black Bear Casually Walks Inside Home, Devours Chocolate Cake

If you’re a black bear, and you want something to eat … well, you just take it.

Seriously, who’s going to stop you? Especially if you’re a black bear and it’s your birthday.

Granted, we don’t know if the black bear we’re about to mention was actually celebrating anything. We just know he saw some chocolate cake inside someone’s house and he decided he wanted it. So he took it.

This actually happened in California, where the bear snuck into a kitchen to snag the freshly baked cake.

“It looked like somebody in a bear costume,” an unidentified Simi Valley female homeowner told KCRA-TV. “I see my kitchen is kind of destroyed. A chocolate cake I made for a barbecue that day was dumped over.”

Bear Invades Simi Valley Home

Other than that, the bear basically just left a bunch of scratched-up cabinets and a general mess, as bears are known to do.

But just to be safe, the homeowner and her son Scott ran away and hid in the house before calling the police — who simply shooed away the sweet-toothed intruder.

“I took a peek at it, it was really laying on top of the counter, like how a dog would. It looked at me, like, hey what’s up, man?” Scott told KCRA.

Police simply yelled at the bear to “get outta here,” and it actually complied. It eventually ran from the house, hopped a fence and climbed into a tree.

And, we assume, did so with a belly full of fun.