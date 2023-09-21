Black Bear Euthanized After Consuming Too Much Human Garbage

A black bear in Colorado was humanely euthanized after state parks and wildlife officials found its intestines were blocked after eating too much human trash.

“The bear could not digest food and was very sick,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla, via 9News. “It all comes back to trash, which we talk about too often when it comes to bear conflicts in Colorado. The reason we had to put this bear down was to end its suffering that was caused by eating indigestible trash.”

Among the many items consumed by the male bear were paper towels and sanitized wipes.

“This plug was accompanied by french fries, green beans, onions and peanuts,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy. “The small and large intestines were empty of matter. The intestines were enlarged due to bacteria in the beginning stages of decomposition, but we opened them up in several locations and found no digested food matter.”

A Colorado black bear was found to have paper towels and other items from garbage blocking his intestines. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife/9News)

Officials first received reports of an injured or sick bear near a river trail in Telluride, Colorado. According to CPW, the bear had discharge coming from its eyes and mouth when discovered. Based on the bear’s overall behavior, officials decided to euthanize it a few hours after its diagnosis.

“We could not leave a sick bear like this knowing it was suffering and struggling to survive,” Sralla said. “When you have a very fat 400-pound bear, it will take it ages to starve to death. That’s a horrific way to die, decaying from the inside out for that long. As officers, we had to make an unfavorable call. It’s a call we wish we never had to make.”

Per 9News:

On Sunday morning, officers conducted a full field necropsy and found the bear’s intestines were plugged with paper towels disinfectant wipes, napkins, parts of plastic sacks and paper food wrappers, CPW said.