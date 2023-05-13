Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Know How To Keep The Spark Alive!

During the country singer’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, he gave a shout out to his wife on stage.

Love and Gratitude

“I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake,” he shared. “I love you so much, and that’s the great thing that’s happened along this journey.”

Videos by Rare

Stefani also had some words to say about her husband, saying he was a “one-of-a-kind guy” who’s “always stayed true to himself.”

“He’s humble, he’s genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton,” she continued “Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream.”

“And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you,” she concluded.

Loving Memory

Shelton also paid tribute to his late brother Richie who passed away in 1990. “My family’s all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was just thinking about what I’m gonna say when I get up here,” Shelton added. “She says to me, ‘I wish Richie could’ve been here to see this and everything that you’ve done.’ So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie.”

Carson Daly, a friend of Gwen and Blake’s, cracked jokes about the couple during his toast. “Gwen was unable to resist this hillbilly’s bone.”

Shelton was joined by former Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo to celebrate.