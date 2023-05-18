Blue Bell Creates New Dr. Pepper Ice Cream Flavor

In the event you like Dr. Pepper, ice cream and ice cream floats, man, do we have a deal for you.

Now, you can combine all of them, without the hassle of having to do it yourself.

Honest. You can just go pick a carton of the new Dr Pepper Ice Cream Float flavor from Blue Bell.

“Our creamy vanilla flavored ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet,” the Blue Bell website reads. “Two iconic brands, one delicious ice cream float!”

Now, before you get too excited, just know that it’s only available in 23 states at the moment. They are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

Two iconic brands, Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper®, have teamed up to create one delicious ice cream flavor, Dr Pepper Float – our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together w/Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Find it in the half gallon and pint sizes beginning today! pic.twitter.com/Os9vUwkKw1 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 18, 2023

Of course, word is, some of the good people of Texas have been doing this for quite a while.

That specifically pertains to Baylor University, where students and faculty have gathered each Tuesday for 70 years to celebrate “Dr. Pepper Hour.” It consists of Dr. Pepper and ice cream, for a Dr. Pepper float. Nowadays, the ice cream choice is (you guessed it) Blue Bell.

“Dr Pepper!!!!!! Baylor University has been combining Blue Bell and Dr Pepper and serving floats to students at a weekly Dr Pepper Hour since 1953!” wrote a partaker of the tradition in a tweet.

