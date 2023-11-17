Bob Evans’ Mac and Cheese Contained Eyeball-Like Object, Illinois Mom Says

The late, great Bob Evans is no longer with us, but he might be watching. At least, that’s how one Illinois mother may feel after buying some Bob Evans frozen mac and cheese at a grocery store. She claimed it contained an eyeball.

And if not an eyeball, something that looked a lot like one.

The eyeball-like object that an Illinois woman said was inside the mac and cheese she bought at the grocery store. (KSDK)

“I started to scoop it out and it was the exact same color as the cheese,” Rebecca Glasper told KSDK. “So I actually took the fork initially to try to smash it to blend it, thinking that the cheese hadn’t melted in the microwave. When I realized that it wasn’t smashing, that’s when I said, what in the world is this.”

So Glasper started to make some calls. And got nowhere.

The object allegedly found in a box of Bob Evans mac and cheese may not have been an actual eyeball, but it sure resembled one. (KSDK)

“The Bob Evans number that is on the website, it takes you in a cyclical race,” she said. “It is unsuccessful. It tells you to hit three and then when it hits three it disconnects.”

When Glasper went to the store where she bought the mac and cheese, she was told to contact Bob Evans. So now we know what she means by a “cyclical race.”

“I understand mistakes happen,” she told KSDK. “I get that. It’s an assembly line. But when they do happen, my expectation is that I get the attention that it deserves and that I get some sort of response. There was no sense of urgency and they have been passing the ball.”

Rebecca Glasper said she understands makes re made in the assembly line, but she’d just like to connect with someone from Bob Evans about the ordeal. (KSDK)

The news outlet also tried to contract Bob Evans and reported the following:

“5 On Your Side asked Bob Evans press office for help directing Glasper to the right person. No one at Bob Evans has responded to the email.

“5 On Your Side spoke with a representative from the St. Clair County Department of Public Health. The representative said the department does not have the lab equipment to test such an item. St. Clair County referred 5 On Your Side to the Illinois State Department of Public Health. The department has not yet responded.”

So, yes, Bob Evans may always be watching. But apparently at the moment, he’s asleep.

The eyeball-like object found inside a box of Bob Evans mac and cheese remains a mystery. (KSDK)