Body of Missing Netflix Engineer Found in San Francisco Bay

The body of Yohanes S. Kidane, the 22-year-old Netflix engineer who went missing in August, has been found in the San Francisco Bay, Marin County police said.

Authorities have ruled his death a suicide.

A man’s remains were discovered by a passing boat near the Golden Gate Bridge. The coroner later identified the man as Kidane.

“The cause of death was determined to be from blunt impact injuries with drowning as a significant contributing condition. The mode of death was determined to be suicide,” the coroner said in a statement.

Per BET:

“Kidane graduated from Cornell University in May and relocated to the Bay Area after Netflix hired him as a software engineer, KTVU reported. He was last seen alive on Aug. 14 when he exited an Uber that transported him from San Jose to San Francisco.”

He was reported missing the following day.

“Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him. He said he was heading to San Francisco to maybe meet a friend,” said Yosief Kidane, Yohane’s older brother, via BET. “The last footage I’ve seen of him was leaving his apartment building and getting into a black Toyota Camry.”

San Jose police said they found no evidence of foul play when investigating Kidane’s disaapearance.

“The investigation has uncovered no evidence to suggest that a crime has occurred. San Jose Detectives have kept Mr. Kidane’s family advised of all pertinent developments in the case,” the department said on social media at the time. “The case will remain open until Mr. Kidane is located.”