Body of Missing Teen Found Inside Vehicle in Tennessee Lake

The body of a missing teenager was found inside his vehicle in Chilhowee Lake near Knoxville, Tennessee, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett McAmis, 18, had been reported missing by his family on Sunday night. Deputies located his body with the assistance of citizens and response team divers inside the vehicle on Monday.

“This is not what we hoped for. Sheriff James Lee Berrong extends his sympathy to Garrett’s loved ones,” the Blount County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

McAmis was last seen driving a 2012 silver Kia Sorento.

Per a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Garrett McAmis’ vehicle entered the lake evening after a crash. (WATE)

Per WATE:

“BCSO said his last known contact was with a friend who received a text message from him on Friday night stating that he was at a pull-off on The Dragon, an area of U.S. Highway 129, also known as Calderwood Highway. McAmis reportedly told his friend that he was having trouble breathing.”

The Tennessee High Patrol reported that McAmis’ vehicle entered the lake Monday night after his car crossed the center line, struck a guardrail, and went into the water.