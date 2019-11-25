Oh man, this intruder messed with the wrong house…and woman. An 82-year-old female bodybuilder, who can deadlift 225 pounds, basically did what any bodybuilder would do when they feel threatened. She literally used several common household objects to fight him off and pinned him down to the ground, after he broke into her New York home. She said, no sir, not today, let me give you a taste of these muscles! Wham, bam, thank you, ma’am.

Willie Murphy stated the home intruder knocked on her door late Thursday night, claiming he was very sick and needed an ambulance. Thinking on her feet, she called the police but didn’t let him in past the front porch. That’s when the bodybuilder heard a very loud noise, realizing that the man had broken into her home.

But, what this poor man didn’t know was that Murphy was indeed an award-winning bodybuilder who works out at the YMCA nearly every day. So, she just grabbed a nearby table and chucked it at the poor fella without even blinking. Because well, let’s face it, we would all do the same. Would we be able to pick it up as easily as she could? Probably not, but hey, A for effort.

So, after chucking the nearby table at the young man and seeing that it basically broke in half, the man was struggling to get up. That’s when the Rochester woman continued to ruin him and poured a bottle of baby shampoo on his face and hit him with a broom. She then proceeded to jump on top of the burglar, basically regretting that he had even entered the house in the first place.

When first responders arrived, they quickly noticed that the 82-year-old didn’t need any medical attention, rather it was the suspect who was laying on the ground. The man was basically lying motionless on the floor from all that this bodybuilder did to him. According to police officers, the man was highly intoxicated during the whole thing and was taken to the hospital. Luckily, Murphy isn’t going to press charges. Honestly, this could have gone way worse. I aspire to be like Murphy when I grow up.