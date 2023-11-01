Bodycam Video Details Arrest of Man Accused of Holding Woman in Cinderblock Cell

Newly released bodycam footage detailed the harrowing moments in which police arrested an Oregon man who was accused of kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a cinderblock cell on his property.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, was arrested for interstate kidnapping after the woman managed to escape. Per the criminal complaint, Zuberi chained and sexually assaulted the woman while she was in the cell. Eventually, she was able to beat the door, bloodying her hands, until she was able to break free.

Zuberi traveled to Seattle on July 15 and solicited the services of a sex worker, posing as an undercover cop to kidnap her, federal agents said. Zuberi pointed a taser at the alleged victim and handcuffed her in the backseat of his car, she told police. He then drove nearly 450 miles, sexually assaulting her, on the way back to his home in southern Oregon, the woman added.

Police video, while redacted, shows the moments that led to the arrest of Negasi Zuberi. (KGW)

KGW received a copy of the bodycam an dashcam video of the arrest through a public records request. That said, the video was heavily redacted. The outlet detailed the following:

Police found Zuberi in a Walmart parking lot in Reno, yelling “put your hands up!” with their guns drawn.

“He’s wanted for kidnapping, rape,” one officer can be heard telling another, while positioned behind a squad car.

Zuberi at first refused to get out of his car and threatened to hurt himself. It took 45 minutes and a standoff, but he eventually surrendered. This all happened in July.

Also, per KGW:

“Additionally, police say Zuberi tried to escape in late August by damaging a jail window.

“The FBI says, Zuberi has multiple aliases and has lived in 12 states over the last decade. He’s being investigated in connection with at least four other sexual assaults in four states.

“The FBI is hoping to identify potential victims of Zuberi. It created an online questionnaire for anyone who may have been victimized. A spokesperson for the Portland office of the FBI said, people from across the country have filled out the form and agents continue to follow up on leads and tips.”