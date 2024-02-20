Boston Flight Diverted After Wing Damage Discovered Mid-Air

A United flight from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted after damage to the plane was discovered midair, authorities said.

According to reports, the wing began to “come apart,” forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Denver.

One of the passengers, Kevin Clarke, narrated events via cell phone video.

“Just about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane,” he said.

The United Boeing 757 eventually touched down safely in Denver and no injuries were reported. It arrived at Logan Airport in Boston three hours later than expected.

A United flight from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted to Denver after it was discovered mid-air a portion of the wing was damaged. Passenger Kevin Clarke took this video. What he says he saw before getting on the plane on @boston25 this morning. pic.twitter.com/0GIaOmS46t — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) February 20, 2024

“United Flight 354 was carrying 165 passengers and was supposed to be flying into Boston, but had to be diverted after a portion of the wing was coming apart,” Boston 25 News wrote. “Clarke told Boston 25 News he thought it was interesting when he was walking down the San Francisco jetway and saw bird strike forms.

“…Once in Denver, the passengers got onto a new plane. Everyone made it safely to Boston three hours later than scheduled. Clarke told Boston 25 News he thought United handled the situation well.”

United told Boston 25 that a slat on the wing was the reason the plane needed to be diverted to Denver.