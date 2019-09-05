Ouch, talk about a freak accident! A 12-year old boy was rushed to the hospital after a metal coil from a trampoline dislodged and shot into his back. The coil ripped through Jamie Quinlan’s T-shirt and struck him just a few centimeters away from his spine. He was immediately taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to remove the coil.

The boy stated he was mid-jump in the air when he heard something pop and the 15cm metal coil snapped off the bouncer and catapulted into his back. After being struck the boy said he felt a “strange and heavy” sensation and collapsed on the floor due to the intense shock. Luckily, the boy remained conscious while he was being transported to the hospital.

According to his father, Ian Quinlan, the spring came off the trampoline like a bullet and was most likely traveling at an estimated 70 mph. The metal spring remained embedded in the boy’s body until doctors could physically remove it by surgery creating a six-inch deep hole in his skin.

Quinlan stated, “It could have happened to anyone. Jamie has been so brave. I want people to be aware of how dangerous trampolines can be if there’s no cover on the springs, or if there’s a gap. If it had hit elsewhere on Jamie’s body, in his head or throat, we could have lost him.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states that there are thousands of trampoline-related injuries each year. In 2012 there were 94,000 emergency room treated trampoline injuries. Children under six are the ones who are more at risk. The American Academy of Pediatrics noted several broken bones, sprains and strains, concussions and neck injuries are the most common.