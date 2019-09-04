Middle School Boys Accused of Feeding Their Teachers Semen and Urine

A group of dumb and selfish teenagers have been charged in Delaware County juvenile court after tricking their teacher into eating a crepe covered in semen and a barbecue sauce mixed with urine as part of a prank. The seven Ohio middle school students were all 14 at the time of the incident at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio, once has since turned 15.

The alleged assault occurred on May 16 of this year. The charges were filed Tuesday, September 3 after the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation which included sending food for testing to ensure it was contaminated with bodily fluids. According to Detective Jaison Kridler from the Sheriff’s Office, four boys hatched the semen plot days before actually carrying it out.

One of the boys brought his semen to school in a clear plastic bag after making the plan with his classmates. During a classroom activity where students were making crepes in cooking class, the boy put his semen in the breakfast food with the full intention of giving it to his teacher who eventually ate it. The complaint also stated another boy also bought this semen to school in a bag but didn’t end up using it.

A third boy blocked the school administrators view as the other two dripped the semen on the crepe. He is also accused of destroying evidence by deleting videos and text messages. A fourth boy is being accused of “aiding and abetting” the plot. Authorities stated he confirmed in a text message that he was involved.

The other 14-year-old boys are being accused of feeding four different teachers barbecue sauce laced with their urine. According to the complaint, one boy planned the vile scheme in advance with three other classmates and asked one of them to bring his urine for the plot. The boys then allegedly mixed the urine into the sauce and served it to the four teachers with chicken. Safe to say this was a clear violation of school policies.

Ohio. First this obnoxious heartbeat bill, and now 14-year-olds feeding their teachers semen and urine. Maybe shift some focus over to ethics for a minute, and absolutely prosecute this as a sex crime. 🤮😡 https://t.co/ZPRRnKdQ5n — Grai like gray (@Grai_Joseph) May 22, 2019

Three of the boys have been charged with assault on a Olentangy School teacher for their dumb action, while the other four have been charged with complicity to assault a teacher. All are class 5 felonies. One boy is also charged with tampering with evidence of deleting videos and photos, which is a class 3 felony assault. They are all expected to be arraigned later this month.

Olentangy Local School District issued a statement about the charges, reading, “We are saddened that these charges are a result of actions that took place at one of our schools. Our teachers deserve respect and kindness, and anything less than that is completely unacceptable. We will continue to support law enforcement in every way possible.”