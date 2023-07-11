Brad Pitt Having ‘Time of His Life’ Filming Upcoming Formula One Flick

Name a role, and Brad Pitt has pretty much played it. That is, except for a Formula One driver.

But fear not, Pitt is hard at work, filming a new flick based on him being such a driver — who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger racer. The project has no release date and doesn’t even yet have a name.

All we do know is that Pitt appears wildly excited about the project. He made that much clear while taking to the track and talking about it at British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone in the U.K.

“It’s all been great,” Pitt told former British racing champion Martin Brundle in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. “The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us.”

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie and Damson Idris, co-star, walk on the grid in front of Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit. (Getty)

Pitt, 59, went on the describe his character and the movie, saying he portrays “a guy who raced in the 1990s… who has a horrible crash, craps out and disappears, then he’s racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, he’s a team owner, contacts him.”

“They’re a last place team, they’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue,” he added. “Tell you what’s amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car –you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting.”

Pitt, of course, continues to look great for any age, but especially for a guy who qualifies for the discounted Denny’s Senior Slam.

"We've got to get you a cameo!" 😅



Brad Pitt reveals all about APXGP with Martin Brundle 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DjokRTIuLt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 9, 2023

He seemed happy, healthy and upbeat in this particular interview, even telling Brundle he should do a cameo in the movie.

“It’s great to be here,” Pitt said of filming at Silverstone. “We’re just having such a laugh, time of my life.”

Variety offered details about other major players.

“Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) directs and produces the Apple Studios feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment,” the outlet reported. “The film is made in collaboration with the whole F1 community – including Formula 1, the 10 teams and the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile). The screenplay is by Oscar nominee Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick).”