‘Breaking Bad’ Star Dead at 83

Actor Mark Margolis, who portrayed drug kingpin Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad and prequel Better Call Saul, has died, his family said. He was 83.

Publicist Henry Eshelman confirmed the news, releasing a statement that Margolis died “at Mt. Sinai Hospital in his beloved and longtime home of New York City, with his wife Jacqueline and (son) Morgan at his bedside, following a short illness.”

Along with his signature roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Margolis appeared in multiple movies and shows, including his role as Alberto “The Shadow” in the 1983 drug-themed classic Scarface. He also had smaller roles in movies such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Black Swan.

Margolis was married to wife Jacqueline for 61 years and is also survived by Morgan, his wife Heide, and their three sons Ben, Aidan, and Henry Margolis, all of Los Angeles, as well as his brother and his wife, Jerome and Ann Margolis.

Morgan Margolis serves as CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment.

Mark Magolis was born on Nov. 26, 1939 in Philadelphia. He briefly attended Temple University before moving to New York City to study acting.

Per The Hollywood Reporter: “Margolis, who didn’t speak Spanish, made his first appearance as Hector ‘Tio’ Salamanca on Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad in March 2009 on the second episode of the AMC drama’s second season. A onetime enforcer to Mexican crime boss Don Eladio (Steven Bauer), his character is paralyzed and only able to communicate using facial expressions and a brass service bell fastened to his wheelchair.”

Margolis once said he was a natural for the role of Salamanca.

“I was only coming onto Breaking Bad as far as I knew for that one episode, but there’s no accounting for taste, and the fans took a fancy to me,” he said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Somebody asked me recently, ‘How did you manage to play such a horrible guy?’ and I said, ‘Have you talked to my friends?’ They’ll tell you I’m pretty miserable to begin with.”