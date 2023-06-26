Fox News Selects Jesse Watters To Replace Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, who formerly hosted the 8:00 pm slot on Fox departed from the network several weeks ago. Today it has been announced that Jesse Watters will be the new host for the coveted slot.

The network’s CEO Suzanne Scott commented: “Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup,” she added that: “The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come,” as reported by NBC news.

Jesse has been selected due to his growing popularity on the network. He already hosts the 7:00 pm slot with his own program the “Jesse Watters Primetime.” He has also appeared on some other shows in the network including the popular “The Five” show.

Tucker Carlson was originally removed after the company chose to pay nearly $800 million in a lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Before that however, Tucker was a huge success for Fox. Tucker raked in 3 million viewers with his show, seriously ahead of Fox’s competitors. In fact, Carlson’s ratings were more than double what CNN was capable of.

Jesse is a well liked host and a grounded conservative. While he has a lot going for him, and a strong connection with the network and Fox viewers already, it will not be an easy task. Jesse Watters has some huge shoes to fill following the beloved Tucker but he may be the right man for the job. Only time will tell.