Breast Cancer Awareness Pioneer Dies Aged 87

Betty Rollin, a network news correspondent who helped millions of women around the world by talking candidly about her experience with breast cancer, and receiving a mastectomy, has reportedly died at the age of 87.

The New York Times reports on her death…

Betty Rollin, a network news correspondent who described intensely personal life passages in two memoirs — “First, You Cry,” about being diagnosed with breast cancer and having a mastectomy, and “Last Wish,” in which she revealed that she had helped her pain-ravaged mother end her life — died on Nov. 14 in Basel, Switzerland. She was 87.

The cause was voluntary assisted suicide, at Pegasos, an assisted dying service, said Ellen Marson, a close friend, who disclosed the death to The New York Times on Thursday. Ms. Rollin, she said, had been dealing with pain from arthritis and a gastrointestinal condition and had been brokenhearted since the death of her husband, Harold Edwards, a mathematician, in 2020.

“Betty recently told a few close friends she was going to do this,” Ms. Marson wrote in an email. “True to form, she was resolute in her decision; Betty made it clear she did not want to hear our objections to her plan.” In a phone interview, she added, “She felt she didn’t have much more to contribute.”

Ms. Rollin, who lived in Manhattan, belonged to Compassion & Choices, an advocacy group that supports expanding access to end-of-life medicine.

