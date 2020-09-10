The US Marshals Service is currently looking for a 22-year-old Oklahoma man who is being accused of sexually assaulting a 6-month-old baby, recording the encounter, and sharing it on social media. According to authorities, Brice Gage Watkins may have been in the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday afternoon and has ties to Norman and Enid. The US Marshal is now getting involved after it’s been several weeks of Watkins’ whereabouts are unknown.

Authorities stated he faces a handful of felony charges for allegedly committing lewd acts to a child, manufacturing child pornography, and a felony count of distribution of child pornography. Enid News & Eagle reported one woman turned the videos of Watkins over to Oklahoma City Police department on August 11th, telling investigators that she recognized the child in the video and believed it was filmed in the victim’s home. Enid news reported she was a friend of the child’s mother.

US Marshals and Enid Police are searching for Brice Gage Watkins for sexually assaulting a 6 month old baby, recording it, and sharing the video. Call 911 if you know his immediate whereabouts or 4052357300 or https://t.co/aEQHa59OsX if you have info. See attached photo for more pic.twitter.com/jRGasbr1i4 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) September 8, 2020

A second woman told police officers she had received the video along with a message reading “whose child is this?” The woman reportedly told investigators that they believe Watkins was the man who was molesting the six-month-old baby in the video. The Enid police department reported in mid-august that they believed their counterparts, Norman police, had taken Watkins into custody, but the suspect had turned out to be someone else. The Enid Police Department posted on their Facebook page asking for the public’s help in locating the Oklahoma man accused of sexual assault, writing, “help us lock him up” and urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to his social media and Facebook posts, he hails from Enid and resides in Oklahoma City. The man accused also studied and worked at the University of Oklahoma, graduation from Enid High School in 2017. He also previously worked as an assistant manager at Love’s Travel Stop. The 22-year-old was later terminated from a restaurant at the location in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals and the Enid, OK. Police Department are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-month-old baby: https://t.co/Ljo6fsxX12 — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) September 9, 2020

Tips can be submitted to the local Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233 or the Enid Police Department at 580-242-700. You can also submit tips at OKCCrimeTips.com. In addition to its work with helping local and state authorities track down fugitive sex offenders, the Marshal Service recently took part in several high-profile operations to recover at-risk and missing children, some of who are victims by sex trafficking. You’re recovered more than two dozen children in the first three weeks of an ongoing operation that took place in Ohio last week and located 39 missing children in Georgia last month.