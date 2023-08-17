Britney Spears’ Husband Files for Divorce

Oops, she did it again. That’s right, it appears Britney Spears’ husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage to the pop superstar.

According to The Associated Press, a person familiar with the filing confirmed that the couple is getting a divorce a few hours after TMZ and People reported they were separated. That said, court records in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have not revealed where the case has been filed.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. (Getty )

Spears and Asghari were married at her home in Thousand Oaks, California back in June 2022. The guest list included the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymotre and Selena Gomez. Her wedding was viewed as another reason to celebrate after a dissolution of a court conservatorship that seemed to rule her life. That also happened in 2022.

The couple met and started to date in 2016, after Spears met Asghari while shooting a video for her song Slumber Party. Asghari, 29, is a model and actor, though few pop fans had heard of him prior to his courtship with Spears, 41.

(Getty)

This marks the third marriage for Britney. She was married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 — for three days. She then married dancer Kevin Federline later that same year. They divorced three years later. Federline is the father of Spears’ two sons, of which he has custody.

Reports of struggles between Spears and Asghari had been increasing in recent weeks. Now, it appears, they have reached an end.