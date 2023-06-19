Britney Spears Mom Begs Singer to Reconcile With Sister Jamie Lynn

According to recent reports, Lynne Spears, mother of Britney Spears, reportedly wants her daughter to reconnect with her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Mending Things

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source revealed to Daily Mail.

“They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual,” the source continued.

According to an insider, Britney, 41, is still not fully convinced about reconciling with her sister Jamie Lynn, 32. Apparently, Britney is looking for an apology from Jamie Lynn before even considering the possibility of a reconciliation.

“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” the source explained to the outlet.

Their mother, 68, is “figuring out now how to make this happen,” and she reportedly will “not going to rest until everything is perfect again” within their family.

Family Ties

Despite reports that Lynne Spears is trying to fix her daughters’ relationship, sources close to the family suggest that she is not rushing to intervene. Instead, Lynne and Britney are working through their own issues.

“Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be,” the second source shared to the outlet.

The source continued that Lynne is putting “100 percent effort” into “strengthen[ing]” her relationship with Britney.

“With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead,” the insider added.