Britney Spears Needed Stitches on Head After Fight With Sam Asghari: Report

Pop singer Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are splitting after he filed for divorce, and there appears to have been some serious drama that led up to the decision.

According to TMZ founder Harvey Levin, the couple once really got into it in London — with Spears cracking her head open and needing stitches for the injury.

“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Levin said in a documentary entitled Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair. “She needed stitches.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in California. (Getty)

Spears and Asghari were married just 14 months.In a TMZ Investigates episode, executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said that Spears alleged volatile personality became too much for Asghari, leading to his decision to leave.

Per the New York Post:

The outlet previously reported that Asghari, 29, suspected Spears, 41, had been cheating on him with a staff member at her home, and that the pop star once physically attacked the former personal trainer while he was asleep, leaving him with a black eye. However, sources close to Spears denied the allegations. “There was no cheating. And he’s 6 foot 2 and she’s 5 foot 4, so how could she attack him?” one insider told Page Six. Page Six

Neither Spears nor Asghari have addressed the TMZ reports or their impending divorce in any fashion.