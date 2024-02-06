Brock Purdy Says He’s Ready to Disappoint Taylor Swift in the Super Bowl (Video)

Five days away from the Super Bowl, the most anticipated game of the National Football League’s season, tensions have begun to rise between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

While the players appear to be focused on preparing for the big matchup, tensions have also been rising in the stands.Earlier this week, the mother of star running back Christian McCaffrey, who plays for the 49ers, stated on a radio show that during Super Bowl week, Taylor Swift and Chiefs fans are “dead to her.”

During the opening night event for the Super Bowl, both teams were being interviewed about their feelings and mindset heading into the game. During a joint interview with Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, Brock was asked if he is ready to disappoint Taylor Swift and Chiefs fans this Sunday. He replied, “Yes… I’ll leave it at that.”

Taylor Swift and the Chiefs have become a popular team to dislike heading into the 2024 Super Bowl, leading many to root for second-year quarterback Brock Purdy and his team to take the defending champions’ title.