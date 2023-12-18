Brother and Sister Charged With Hiring Hitman to Kill Relative in Mississippi

When you hire a hitman in a murder-for-hire plot, you should probably make sure the person you hire is an actual killer. As opposed to, you know, an undercover cop.

But that’s what happened near Jackson, Miss., when a brother and sister reportedly hired someone to knock off a relative.

Joshua Bryan and Regan Bryan may be facing serious jail time. (WAPT)

WAPT News reports:

“Joshua Bryan was convicted of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. His sister, Regan Bryan, had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. “Documents show the two met with a man, who turned into a confidential informant. They say those meetings took place several times at the siblings’ homes in Clinton and Pearl, and they discussed finding someone to kill a relative. “The so-called hitman turned out to be an undercover agent.”

Joshua Bryan has since been convicted by a federal jury for trying to hire a hitman to kill somebody.