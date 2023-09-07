Bruce Springsteen Postpones Tour After Being Diagnosed With Scary Disease

Rocker Bruce Springsteen has postponed his farewell tour after being diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease. The concerts postponed all fall in the month of September.

AP reports on these cancellations…

Bruce Springsteen announced Thursday that he’s postponing a slate of concerts in September on the advice of doctors who treating him for peptic ulcer disease.

Fans who aren’t familiar with this common and potentially serious gastrointestinal problem may wonder how it could sideline The Boss, who turns 74 later this month.

Peptic ulcer disease can be dangerous, leading to bleeding and emergency situations such as perforation of the ulcer through the stomach.

Typical treatment uses common drugs called proton pump inhibitors, such as Prilosec, which can help heal the ulcers within four to six weeks.

People who are treated “recover completely from peptic ulcer disease,” Kosinski said.