Bruce Springsteen’s Mother Dead at 98

Adele Springsteen, the mother of the iconic American musician Bruce Springsteen, passed away this week at the age of 98.

The Boss’s mom, who celebrated her 98th birthday in May, died on Wednesday, Springsteen shared on Instagram, more than 10 years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. https://people.com/bruce-springsteen-mom-adele-dead-at-98-8557556

Aside from being a mother to her superstar son, Adele was also adored by Springsteen fans as a special guest during many of his concerts, where he invited her onstage to dance with him.

Adele was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease over ten years ago, which Bruce noted had “taken a lot away.” However,there was undoubtedly still an unrelenting connection between the two.

Adele was born in Brooklyn in 1925 as the daughter of Italian immigrants. She married Douglas Springsteen in 1948.Later in their lives, they moved to Freehold, New Jersey, where they raised their children Bruce, Pamela, and Virginia, until they relocated to California when Bruce was 19.

Springsteen reportedly added that he’d play her Glen Miller, and would see her moving in her chair before she reached out to him so they could dance together. “This is an essential part of mom’s spirit, it’s who she is,” he said. “It’s beyond language and it’s more powerful than memory. It’s the embodiment. This is what she has put her trust in and lived her life by and which, despite all she has suffered, she carries on with to this moment, as if life’s beauty never deserted her. I love her.” https://people.com/bruce-springsteen-mom-adele-dead-at-98-8557556

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Jessica Rae Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Honoree Bruce Springsteen, and Adele Springsteen arrive at MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Bruce Springsteen at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Rest in peace!