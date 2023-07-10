Bud Light Falls Out Of Top 10 Beers In America

YouGov has recently published a poll that ranks Bud Light the 15th most popular beer in America, marking continued woes for the brand ever since the Dylan Mulvaney controversy began.

Videos by Rare

Rare documented the beginning of that battle, showing a video of singer Kid Rock blasting cases of Bud Light with a rifle after the brand printed the transgender youth on the cans. See that post from Rare below…

The list of most popular beers in America published by YouGov reads as following,

#1 – Guiness

#2 – Corona

#3 – Heineken

#4 – Sam Adams

#5 – Blue Moon

#6 – Budweiser

#7 – Modelo

#8 – Corona Extra

#9 – Stella Artois

#10 – Coors

#11 – Miller High Life

#12 – Corona Light

#13 – Miller

#14 – Pabst Blue Ribbon

#15 – Bud Light

Bud Light has lost a reported $27 Billion since it decided to bring on Dylan Mulvaney to promote the brand. The marketing directors have since been fired and replaced.

Why are American brands like Anheuser-Busch so keen on destroying themselves? It’s almost like a suicide!

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Brands that were once seen as impenetrable American staples are now becoming the mouthpiece of the radical Democrat Party. Seemingly, it is only this tie to the unpopular political ideology of the Left that could serve to cripple the brand of Bud Light.

That is why the decision is so disturbing. It seems that something larger is at-play in this situation. American companies are being plunged off of a cliff. One way or another, everything great about America is being corrupted.

Bud Light’s decision to hire Mulvaney will go down as one of the worst marketing choices of all time.