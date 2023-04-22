Bud Light Marketing VP Reportedly On A Leave of Absence Following Fallout From Dylan Mulvaney Ad Campaign

NOTE: This Article Contains Factual Evidence As Well As Opinions From Author

Bud Light, a brand under Anheuser Busch, is reportedly shaking up their internal team following the decision to hire transgender Dylan Mulvaney as a partner to the brand.

National Review is reporting that Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, has been put on a leave of absence and will be replaced. That report reads…

Alissa Heinerscheid, marketing VP for the brand since June 2022, has taken a leave of absence, the brewer confirmed, and will be replaced by Todd Allen, who was most recently global marketing VP for Budweiser. Heinerscheid did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. …According to a statement from City Distributors, a Topeka, Kans.-based Anheuser-Busich distributor, the custom can decision “circumvented the proper approval channels.” Anheuser-Busch was silent on the matter for two weeks before issuing a statement on April 14 from CEO Brendan Whitworth, who wrote that “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.” https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/bud-lights-marketing-vp-takes-a-leave-of-absence-and-will-be-replaced/

Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid has been replaced by a man called Todd Allen. Heinerschied was the woman doing media interviews last week defending the decision to partner with Dyland Mulvaney.

JUST IN: Bud Light’s marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid is taking a leave of absence.



Here she is slandering her customer base as “fratty and out of touch” as she defends the decision to hire a tranny to promote their products.



If Bud Light is smart, they will fire… pic.twitter.com/wJMkyitD8F — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2023

As soon as the partnership was announced, American Badass Kid Rock posted a video to his social media accounts shooting up a pile of Bud Light cans with a rifle. This video started a firestorm of individuals destroying massive amounts of Bud Light.

A National Boycott has reportedly tremendously damaged Anheuser Busch… Enough so that they are shaking up their staff.

Americans everywhere decided to ditch Bud Light because of the politicization of their brand. The effects have obviously been felt!