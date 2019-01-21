Menu
Patriots Chiefs Football Read this Next

The Patriots and Rams Are Going to The Super Bowl!
Advertisement
Bud Light Promises Free Beer To Winning Super Bowl City! AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Calling all Super Bowl and beer fans rolled into one, this is for you! What is better than winning a Super Bowl? Well, free beer of course! It turns out the wonderful people at Bud Light have announced that it will offer free beer to whichever city wins Super Bowl LIII!

Through Twitter, the company posted a statement reading, “As promised, we’re brewing up enough beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl, and we’ll be there to celebrate.” After Sunday’s game, the company tweeted to both the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, saying “You win the Super Bowl. We bring the beer.” Sounds like a win, win to me. The destination was pared down after the Rams emerged victorious in the NFC and the New England Patriots won the AFC title for the third time.

No more details have been released as to how they will accomplish this wonderful act, but this isn’t the first time Bud Light has promised free beer. Last year, Bud Light promised beer for everyone of legal drinking age if the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. After the Eagles beat out the Patriots, the company kept their promise and told those 21 and up to join them at taverns along the victory parade route, to raise “one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers.”

Last June the company also pledged to pay for California’s beer if Mexico’s soccer team broke it’s famous fifth game curse at the World Cup. The team unfortunately lost, but Bud Light issued a “royal decree” calling for four years of mourning. So, safe to say they will probably keep their promise this year as well.

The Rams and Patriots will play on February 3, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Dilly Dilly, friends! Free beer for all!

Watch: The 7 Health Benefits of Beer

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

As many businesses dump the NRA, one has promised not to “censor based on viewpoint”

As many businesses dump the NRA, one has promised not to “censor based on viewpoint”

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Stories You Might Like