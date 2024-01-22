Buffalo Bills Reportedly Turned Off Hot Water In Chiefs Locker Room After Embarrassing Elimination

The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaking playoff game to the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday in their own home stadium, marking yet another elimination at the hands of the Chiefs, who always seem to spoil the Bill’s season.

Bills miss the field goal wide right, a movie we have seen before 🤯 pic.twitter.com/f4pOixKxwa — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 22, 2024

The game finished with a score of 27-24, Kansas City, with Buffalo missing a kick to tie the game with just 1:43 left in regulation. The kick, in the ultimate torment, veered wide right of the goal post, haunting Bills fans due to the notorious and infamously disastrous ‘wide right’ kick from Scott Norwood in Super Bowl 24.

Kansas City would hold on to win the game, advancing to the Conference Championship to play the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore next weekend.

Donovan Smith, an offensive tackle for Kansas City, reported after the game that the Buffalo Bills allegedly turned off the hot water in the Chiefs locker room after the embarrassing elimination. See Smith’s statement below…

Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) January 22, 2024