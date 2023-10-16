Burger King Gets Ghostly With Mini-Movie to Scare Up Halloween Sales

In the event you had no desire to try Burger King’s Ghost Pepper Whopper or Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, well, maybe you can be frightened into it. After all, this is the Halloween season.

Videos by Rare

And frankly, BK came out with a pretty cool minute-long movie to advertise its ghoulish delights and spread the scary message.

(Burger King/YouTube)

More specifically, the fast-food chain teamed up with director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon to create the short flick, entitled The Call. It coincided with the release of the Ghost Pepper Whopper and Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, both available for a limited time only.

Gomez-Rejon has directed and produced select shows in the American Horror Story TV series. So this is familiar territory for him.

(Burger King/YouTube)

“I love short films and I love horror, so I jumped at the chance,” he said in a statement. “I had a blast revisiting the genre for the first time since my (American Horror Story) days, and directing a horror short starring the Ghost Pepper Whopper.”

Oh, there is also a way to get your own personal dose of BK ghostly games, as USA Today relayed this bit of information:

“If the video isn’t scary enough, you can visit TheCall.BK.com and give your name and phone number to get your own creepy phone call before Halloween.”

Ghost Pepper items? On Halloween? It’s scary to admit, but Burger King really pulled it off.

(Burger King/YouTube)