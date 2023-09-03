Burger King is currently under fire for engaging in a bit of false advertising; they are accused of advertising oversized Whoppers while delivering itty bitty burgers.

As reported by TMZ, the original charges included all advertising. The prosecutor argued that Burger King’s Whopper ads on TV, social media, and physical promotions all utilize images of burgers that are much bigger than the actual size.

In a report by the Daily Mail, the prosecutors have argued that the burgers are at least 35% smaller in real life than as advertised. The individuals who are bringing on the class action are asking for $5 million each.

Burger King’s Whopper Mistake Leads To Lawsuit

WATCH: A legal battle over the size of Burger King's Whopper is headed to court. A US district judge rejected the burger chain’s bid to dismiss a class action lawsuit brought by customers who say that the Whooper is not as big as advertised https://t.co/EMTlBhPPfS pic.twitter.com/TLpcA8gKc9 — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) August 29, 2023

One of the prosecutors, named Walter Coleman, was under the impression that the burger he planned to buy was going to be at least a similar size to those that appear in Burger King ads. When he bought the burger at a Florida Burger King, he was sorely disappointed by the mismatch. Walter claims that if he had known he was buying such a small burger, he would not have purchased it.

The huge restaurant chain has announced that the accusations are completely false, saying: “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to Guests nationwide.”

Whatever the case, the judge has allowed the suit to continue, with the exception that the TV ads are no longer up for debate. The TV ads seem to be close enough to the actual size however the rest of Burger King’s advertisement is still in question.

It is unclear how the purchase of a burger that easily costs less than $10 warrants a $5 million lawsuit, but it is quite clear: size matters.

