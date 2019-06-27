A former Odessa, Texas, bus driver has been arrested after he downloaded and viewed child pornography for the past 10 years! Which is scary to think how this man was able to get away with watching child porn for over a decade, without being noticed. 45-year-old Reid Derrick Witcher was arrested on June 19 for possession of child pornography and remains in custody. According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the bus drivers arrest came after a joint investigation involving Homeland Security Investigation and DPS.

A federal complaint states Witcher admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography and possessed over 100,000 images of child porn in electronic media. When authorities searched his home after a state search warrant was approved, special agents also found a binder that contained 125 inappropriate photos.

Witcher was fired from Ector County ISD following ICE’s investigation. The district released a statement reading, “We worked with the Department of Public Safety in their investigation, and ultimate arrest, of one of our bus drivers for possession of child pornography. These charges are extremely disturbing, and upon learning of them, the driver was immediately fired.”

The district reassured they always screen potential employees before they are hired. All employees are fingerprinted for criminal history check in which searches state and national databases. In this case, the bus driver worked for the school district twice, once as a substitute teacher during the 2006 to 2007 school year and later as an active bus driver for extracurricular trips and field tips in 2013.

Both times Witcher was hired, the district allegedly completed all required background checks, and received no complaints about his performance. ECISD police were said to have helped in the arrest and are continuing to help with the investigation. Luckily, there has been no indication that any student of the district was involved in the incident. Still, this makes you wonder how many more offenders are out there and why it took so long for someone to get caught. Also, how in the world did ICE get involved with this? There are so many questions. This is truly terrifying.