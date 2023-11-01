Bus Driver Resigns After Allegations He Choked Middle School Student

A Louisiana school bus driver has resigned after video showed the driver allegedly shoving and choking a middle school student during a confrontation on the bus.

Videos by Rare

The drive had not been identified by was hired by Jefferson Parish Schools via a bus driver contractor known as First Student, according to KMOV.

Per WVUE, it’s unclear what led to the incident,. The video, taken by another student, reportedly shows the driver shoving the student and then shoving the student back when the student attempts to get out of his seat.

A bus driver and student were seen shoving each other on a school bus. (WVUE)

The student returned the shove and the driver is seen pushing the student against the window.

“At First Student, we take our responsibility to provide a safe environment on our school buses very seriously,’ a spokesperson said. “The interaction the driver had with the student was unacceptable. He has resigned. Given this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Jefferson Parish Schools also commented.

A middle school bus driver can be seen pushing a student against the window in a video taken by another student. (WVUE)

“We are aware of an incident that occurred on the campus of Marrero Middle School between a First Student bus driver and a student,” a statement read. “The bus driver is not a Jefferson Parish Schools employee. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and JP Schools will continue to facilitate a safe learning environment for all students and employees.”

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, WVUE reported.