While age may be just a number, some ages can help you keep more money in your wallet!

Reaching a milestone birthday — either 50, 55 or 60 — means you now have access to a lot of deals that used to be reserved for those 65 and older.





Below is just a sampling of the deals available. A more comprehensive list is linked at the bottom.

These restaurants have senior discounts before 65

Special note: Many of these companies are franchises and rules may vary by franchisee. Call your local restaurant to confirm before trying to redeem these offers.

Anytime you see AARP mentioned below, you can assume the discount starts at age 50 if you’re a member.

Applebee’s

Those who are 60 and up get 10% to 15% off at participating locations. This deal may require a Golden Apple Card.

Arby’s

Seniors age 55 or older get a 10% discount. Some locations reportedly throw in a free drink.

A&W

A 10% senior discount is available. Varies by location.

Ben & Jerry’s

Seniors who are 60+ can get 10% off at participating locations.

Bonefish Grill

AARP members get 10% off.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

AARP members get 10% off.

Captain D’s Seafood

With the Happy Wednesday offer, those who are 62 and older get a choice of eight meals and a drink for $4.99 or less. Varies by location.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

AARP members get 10% off. Varies by location.

Chart House

AARP members get 10% off.

Chili’s

Seniors who are 55+ can get 10% off at participating locations.

Denny’s

America’s 24/7 diner has a secret menu for anyone over 55. AARP members also receive 15% off the bill.

Fazoli’s

Seniors can join Club 62 and have access to special menu items.

Hardees

Seniors receive up to 10% off any order, plus all drinks are 33 cents. This deal reportedly begins at age 52. Be sure to ask your local Hardees before ordering.

Jack in the Box

Seniors age 55 or older can get 20% off their entire order.

KFC

Seniors who are 55 or older can get a free small drink with any meal.

McDonald’s

Seniors who are 55+ can enjoy discounts on all sizes of coffee, every single day.

Outback Steakhouse

AARP members can get 10% off their entire meal. Excludes alcohol.