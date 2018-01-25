They’re not technically free, but Amazon Prime’s sample boxes come pretty close!
The online giant sells a number of sample boxes exclusively to Prime members that are filled with things like beauty supplies, coffee and tea, dog treats and more.
Here’s how it works: You buy a sample box, then Amazon gives you an equal credit for a future purchase.
For example, the Skin Care and Hair Care Sample Box costs $9.99 and comes with at least 10 samples. I ordered one and got the following items:
- Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Ointment Body Spray
- Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes
- Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo & Conditioner
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
- Le Petit Marseillais Extra Gentle Shower Cream
- Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Deep Clean Cool Mint Flavor Floss
- Acure Organics Coconut and Argan Oil Cleansing Towelettes
- Nivea Oil Infused Lotion Vanilla and Almond Oil
- GLISS Hair Repair Shampoo
- GLISS Hair Repair Conditioner
- Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Scent Lotion For Extra Dry Skin
- Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Scent Body Wash
You’ll find instructions to redeem your Amazon credit inside the sample box. You can use your credit by visiting amazon.com/sample-boxes, but it’s only good on select items in a particular product category.
I was able to choose from 370 beauty and personal care items, including regular sizes of the samples.
There are a few things I noticed while browsing the selection: Many of the qualifying products are more expensive than the credit amount, some of them are add-on items, and others are only available with Prime Pantry.
If you don’t want to owe anything, sort items by price. I found something for $9.99 — the exact amount of the credit.
Not interested in beauty and personal care samples? Here are some of the other boxes that Amazon offers, which typically take a week or two to ship:
- Household sample box for $9.99 with $9.99 credit
- Women’s daily beauty sample box for $7.99 with $7.99 credit
- Coffee & tea sample box for $9.99 with $9.99 credit
- Mr. Olympia sports nutrition sample box for $9.99 with $9.99 credit
- Men’s luxury grooming box for $19.99 with $19.99 credit
- Men’s grooming sample box for $9.99 with $9.99 credit
- K-Cups coffee sample box for $7.99 with $7.99 credit
- Luxury sun care sample box for $14.99 with $14.99 credit
- Aveeno sample box for $7.99 with $7.99 credit
- Purina cat food sample box for $6.99 with $6.99 credit
- Dog food and treats sample box for $11.99 with $11.99 credit
“Amazon sample boxes are a great way to try products without a huge commitment; then with the future credit you can get your money back, making the initial box free,” said Charis Brown of ClarkDeals.com.
Before you buy a sample box, follow Clark’s #1 Amazon rule and read the reviews! Some boxes are better than others.
