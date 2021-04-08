Rumors have been spreading that Caitlyn Jenner, 1976 Olympic champion and Wheaties box athlete, is thinking about running to unseat current Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. As Gov. Newsom faces a possible recall election, Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, has reportedly been “actively exploring” a run for governor of California, with the help of GOP fundraiser and fixer Caroline Wren, who Jenner had met through the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBTQ issues.

According to Axios, at least three sources have vouched that the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality tv star, a Republican and supporter of former President Donald Trump, is talking with political consultants. However, according to Fox News, an industry insider said, “Caitlyn Jenner is never going to be governor of California, but she may get herself a new show on a streamer out of all this.”

Nevertheless, Sophia Hutchins, the transgender activist’s manager, told People Magazine back in February, “Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children.”

In the midst of Recall Gavin 2020, a group that’s pushing the recall effort per Gov. Newsom’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican National Committee confirmed investing $250,000 to aid those efforts. Anyone planning to run against Gov. Newsom in a potential recall election would need roughly 1.5 million signatures, 12% of the number of voters in the last gubernatorial election, to make the recall vote a reality. However, both Jenner and Wren have yet to make any comments about the rumors or return any request for comments.

It seems as though the public would be very interested in seeing Jenner making a run for governor. Whether it’s for the drama or for real change though- who knows?