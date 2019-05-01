Drinking California Tap Water Could Increase Cancer Risk, According to Study

H2 NO! A new study has revealed that sipping water from a tap in California over the course of a lifetime could increase your risk of cancer. This according to a new study that found several contaminants in drinks. Scientists with Environmental Working Group took an unfiltered look at the data of levels of toxic particles, including Arsenic and radioactive elements like uranium and radium. These were coming from California tap water samples taken between 2011 and 2015.

The study, which was published in Journal Environmental Health, found a combination of the contaminants that could contribute to nearly 15, 500 cases of cancer over the course of a lifetime. Surprisingly enough, scientists say the study is a first-of-its-kind.

Been telling people for decades. NEVER DRINK TAP WATER, don’t use it for ice, and don’t use it to brush teeth! Get the strongest filter you can for all taps & showerheads. — Global Weather Chaos (@WeatherChaos) April 30, 2019

Researchers examined a total of 2737 Community Water Systems across California, where they said 90% of its system met Federal Standards for the past 7 years, but EWG did note that sometimes legal doesn’t always mean safe.

“Legal limits are based on economic and political considerations that usually don’t reflect the lower levels that scientists have found pose health risks. Indeed, over 85 percent of the cancer risk calculated in the EWG study is due to contaminants that were below legal limits.”

What does this mean for Golden State residents? Well, roughly 1 million people who get their tap water from the 495 systems run a commutative lifetime cancer risk greater than one additional case per 1,000 people, which is the highest risk level the study found. This means an estimated 4860 people could develop cancer just for simply drinking straight from the tap. Which is kind of terrifying because we all do it every day when we brush our teeth?

Now, this doesn’t mean that you’ll die automatically if you take a sip here and there, but it simply means that you might want to take a step back and maybe start drinking clean water. You don’t want to get cancer for drinking water, do you?