California Democrats Are Coming For Your Peeps

Lawmakers have voted to make California the first state to completely ban four chemicals from processed food and drinks sold in the state by 2027.

.Each of the four chemicals are still used in popular products. Those chemicals: Red dye no. 3, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil and propyl paraben. For instance, they can be found in Peeps, the colored marshmallows that tend to be most popular around Easter.

The chemicals have already been banned in Europe and other locations outside the United States.

Peeps marshmallows contain certain chemicals that the California legislature is trying to ban. (Getty)

“It is unacceptable that the U.S. is so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to food safety,” assemblymember and bill author Jesse Gabriel said, via KCRA. “This bill will not ban any foods or products — it simply will require food companies to make minor modifications to their recipes.”

The oulet further reported that an earlier version of the bill would have also banned titanium dioxide, though “amendments in the state Senate removed that chemical from the ban.” Titanium dioxide is used in some candy, including Skittles.

Per KCRA:

If approved, the bills go to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will have until Oct. 14 to decide whether to sign them into law, veto them or let them become law without his signature. The state Legislature almost never overrides a veto from the governor, no matter what political party is in charge.

The California legislative session ends later this week. It is currently working through hundreds of bills.