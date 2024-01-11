California Man Accused of Impersonating Cop, Sexually Assaulting Woman

Authorities say a Long Beach, Calif., man pretended to a police officer before sexually assaulting and trying to kidnap his female victim.

Martin Lopez, 55, has been arrested and is facing charges of sexual battery and second-degree robbery, as well as the attempted kidnapping charge.

Lopez allegedly identified himself as a police office and flashed a fake badge when he approached the woman at her car as she was leaving a Long Beach restaurant, authorities said. He then sexually assaulted the victim under the guise of a police “search,” records show.

Lopez allegedly commanded that the woman get into his vehicle, but that attempt proved unsuccessful after he was confronted by others who witnessed the incident. He reportedly fled the scene before the real police arrived.

“This arrest is a testament to our commitment to bringing justice to victims and getting dangerous suspects out of our community,” Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said, via KTLA. “We urge anyone who may have also been a victim of this suspect to please come forward and we stand ready to assist the District Attorney in the prosecution of this case.”

The news outlet went on to report:

Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 24. According to the D.A.’s Office, he has previous violent felony convictions and could face a maximum sentence of 77 years to life in prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press release that his office would be deploying resources from the Bureau of Victim Services to provide services for the victim if needed. He also vowed that the D.A.’s Office Sex Crimes Division would “spare no effort” in ensuring Lopez is held accountable for the crimes.

Gascón also said it is believed there may be additional victims of Lopez who have not been located. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department.